GAO Backs Air Force Decision To Sole-Source Interim Deal

By Alyssa Aquino (April 13, 2022, 8:14 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Government Accountability Office backed the Air Force's decision to sole-source a $560,000 aircraft maintenance contract, saying in a decision released Wednesday that delays with a larger maintenance deal justified forgoing bidding for the interim award. The federal watchdog swept side Empire Aircraft Services Inc.'s claims that it should've had the chance to compete for a contract to provide critical corrosion control services for the C-5 and C-17 military transport aircraft housed at Delaware's Dover Air Force Base. Those services had already been delayed twice by litigation tying up the Air Force's prior attempts at obtaining corrosion control services, and...

