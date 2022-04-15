Baker McKenzie Adds DLA Piper Commercial Litigator In LA

By James Mills (April 15, 2022, 4:52 PM EDT) -- Baker McKenzie has continued expanding its Southern California team by adding a DLA Piper commercial litigator as a partner in its Los Angeles office. Nancy Nguyen Sims has joined Baker McKenzie's North America litigation and government enforcement practice and its global disputes practice, the firm announced on Wednesday. She focuses her career primarily on complex business disputes and investigations, especially corporate and government investigations. She also defends companies in a wide range of class actions. Sims spent the first 20 years of her career with DLA Piper, but she told Law360 Pulse on Friday that she has recently been pondering where...

