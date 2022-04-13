Cable Cos. Hope For Quick Resolution Of 6 GHz Concerns

By Christopher Cole (April 13, 2022, 6:32 PM EDT) -- Cable giants want the Federal Communications Commission to quickly clear up the D.C. Circuit's remaining concerns about opening the 6 GHz band to unlicensed wireless use after the appeals court largely upheld the FCC plan. Charter and Comcast — along with industry group The Internet & Television Association (NCTA) and research and development firm CableLabs — told several commission aides recently that the circuit's remand of one technical question about reserving a sliver of 6 GHz space for licensed use should not be a major hurdle, according to a letter posted Tuesday. The appeals court for the most part rejected challenges to...

