Idaho Woman Pleads Guilty In $11M Gov't Contract Scheme

By Gina Kim (April 14, 2022, 4:16 PM EDT) -- An Idaho woman admitted to falsely certifying her company as a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business in order to obtain more than $11 million in government contracts to provide commissary services at two military bases, the U.S. Department of Justice said Wednesday. Vicki Rice, 61, admitted to the Justice Department's allegations before U.S. Magistrate Judge Debora K. Grasham on Tuesday in Idaho federal court. Rice is set to be sentenced June 28, and faces a maximum of five years in prison for making false statements about her company, CAM Services Inc., which was incorporated in September 2012 in Delaware. The company purported...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS