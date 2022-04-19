Pierce Atwood Adds Real Estate Lending Partner In Boston

By Emma Whitford (April 19, 2022, 3:46 PM EDT) -- Affordable housing-focused attorney David M. Foss has joined Pierce Atwood LLP as a commercial real estate lending partner out of the Boston office, the firm announced earlier this month. Foss has practiced for more than 25 years in the areas of secured lending, affordable housing finance and conveyancing, according to the Portland, Maine-based firm. He has helped banks and nonprofit lenders structure financing for acquisitions and construction, as well as pre-development expenses like zoning changes and architectural renderings. Real estate developers, owners and investors also work with Foss from the acquisition phase through permitting, construction, leasing and sale, Pierce Atwood said,...

