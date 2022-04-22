Law360 (April 22, 2022, 5:11 PM EDT) -- Law360 is pleased to announce the formation of its 2022 Georgia Editorial Advisory Board. The editorial advisory board provides feedback on Law360's coverage and expert insight on how best to shape future coverage. The members of Law360's 2022 Georgia Editorial Advisory Board are: Theodore I. Blum, Greenberg Traurig LLP Ted Blum focuses his practice on corporate and business law, mergers and acquisitions, venture capital and corporate finance. He has experience representing buyers and sellers in the structuring and negotiation of complex, multimillion-dollar mergers, acquisitions and divestitures of public and privately held companies. Edward M. Cherof, Jackson Lewis PC Edward M. Cherof...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS