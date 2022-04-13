Ex-Perkins Coie Atty Can't Ditch Charge Of Lying To FBI

By Jack Karp (April 13, 2022, 3:56 PM EDT) -- Former Perkins Coie LLP partner Michael A. Sussmann will have to face accusations that he lied to the FBI during the 2016 presidential campaign, after a Washington, D.C., federal judge ruled Wednesday that the dispute over the lie's materiality must be resolved at trial. U.S. District Judge Christopher R. Cooper refused to dismiss the one-count indictment against Sussmann, a former D.C.-based cybersecurity attorney at Perkins Coie who is accused of lying to a top FBI lawyer about possible connections between then-presidential candidate Donald Trump's company and Alfa Bank, a Kremlin-connected Russian institution. Sussmann's attorneys have pressed for the indictment to be...

