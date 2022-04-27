Akin Gump Hires New Corporate Partner In NY

By Isaac Monterose (April 27, 2022, 9:25 AM EDT) -- Akin Gump has hired a new corporate partner to its New York office, the firm said earlier this month, describing the addition as "an excellent example" of the firm's "strategic growth." Jason Koenig said in a statement that he was glad to join Akin Gump's "top-tier corporate team" and plans to use his knowledge of "private equity, distressed M&A and activism to assist clients with their challenges and goals." "The firm's capabilities and track record are rightly well known, and I'm sure my practice and clients will benefit from the depth of knowledge and experience on Akin Gump's global platform," he...

