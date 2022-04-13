Alleghany Sued Over $11.6B Berkshire Hathaway Buyout

By Emilie Ruscoe (April 13, 2022, 9:28 PM EDT) -- Investment holding company Alleghany Corp. and the nine members of its board face an investors' claim they failed to include all the necessary details in a document encouraging shareholders to vote in favor of the company's merger with a Berkshire Hathaway subsidiary. Investor Shiva Stein's suit, filed Wednesday in Manhattan federal court, accused the company of leaving out information that supports the fairness opinion that Alleghany's financial adviser Goldman Sachs offered up about the proposed deal. "It is imperative that the material information that has been omitted from the proxy statement is disclosed to the company's stockholders prior to the forthcoming...

