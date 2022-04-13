Pittsburgh Starbucks The First Pa. Shop To Vote For Union

By P.J. D'Annunzio (April 13, 2022, 5:58 PM EDT) -- Starbucks employees at one of the company's cafes in Pittsburgh unanimously voted to unionize on Wednesday, becoming the first of the coffee chain's shops in Pennsylvania to organize, according to the union. Workers United, a chapter of the Service Employees International Union, announced the 20-0 vote from workers of the Bloomfield neighborhood Starbucks on Wednesday afternoon. "'We are so proud to become the first union Starbucks café in Pennsylvania. We are happy to carry the torch in Pittsburgh. Our win today is a win for baristas across the Commonwealth, and all workers in the struggle to organize! We urge Starbucks CEO...

