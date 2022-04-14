3rd Circ. Upholds Judgment Against Mitsubishi Finance Co.

By P.J. D'Annunzio (April 14, 2022, 5:16 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit has ruled that a co-creditor of bankrupt financing firm Forest Capital LLC is entitled to a $1.5 million judgment awarded to it in its lawsuit against another co-creditor of Forest, a Mitsubishi-owned company that allegedly failed to pay its proceeds from a joint account. A three-judge panel on Wednesday rejected Mitsubishi financing firm Hitachi Capital America's request to overturn the New Jersey district court's judgment against it, reasoning that under an intercreditor agreement between Hitachi and CoFund II LLC, CoFund had priority payout rights to the proceeds it garnered with Forest held in a blocked account controlled by Hitachi. U.S. Circuit Judge...

