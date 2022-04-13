Vidal Sworn In At USPTO, Touting Innovation And Outreach

By Ryan Davis (April 13, 2022, 8:08 PM EDT) -- Kathi Vidal was sworn in Wednesday as the new director of the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, and she pledged to expand intellectual property outreach to historically underserved groups and promote U.S. innovation "while deterring abuses and gamesmanship." USPTO Director Kathi Vidal takes the oath of office Wednesday from Federal Circuit Chief Judge Kimberly Moore at the agency's headquarters. Family friends Alma and Amina Hadzimehmedovic, ages four and six, hold the USPTO Bible. (Courtesy: USPTO, Jay Premack) The former Winston & Strawn LLP litigator took the oath of office from Federal Circuit Chief Judge Kimberly Moore at the USPTO's office in...

