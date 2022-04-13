Auto Parts Supplier Didn't Infringe USB Patent, Jury Says

By Jasmin Jackson (April 13, 2022, 7:44 PM EDT) -- A Delaware federal jury found Wednesday that an automotive technology supplier didn't directly infringe Microchip Technology Inc.'s patent for a Universal Serial Bus system that can be controlled by multiple devices, but refused to invalidate the patent for being obvious or poorly described. The jurors' verdict clears automotive parts maker Aptiv Services US LLC, which has supplied products to General Motors Co. and Tesla Inc., of claims that it willfully infringed a patent held by Microchip for a USB device that can connect a smartphone or tablet to a car's infotainment system. While the jurors found that Aptiv did not infringe...

