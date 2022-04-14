Equalize NY Summary Judgment Standards In Tort Cases

By Nicholas Hurzeler and James Strauss (April 14, 2022, 5:15 PM EDT) -- In its 2018 ruling in Rodriguez v. City of New York, the New York Court of Appeals significantly altered the landscape of tort law in the state.[1] The case involved a personal injury dispute wherein the plaintiff, Carlos Rodriguez, was struck by a vehicle inside a New York City Department of Sanitation garage, allegedly due to the negligence of a co-worker. The court held, for the first time, that a plaintiff need not establish their own freedom from comparative fault in order to obtain partial summary judgment on liability as against a defendant. Instead, the plaintiff need only establish that the...

