Netflix Sinks One Broadcom Patent Claim Under Alice

By Dave Simpson (April 13, 2022, 9:12 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge tossed one of Broadcom Corp.'s asserted streaming patent claims in an infringement suit against Netflix Inc. on Wednesday, ruling that the patent's validity falls apart under the U.S. Supreme Court's Alice decision because it is directed at an abstract idea and lacks an inventive concept. U.S. District Judge James Donato found the first claim of Broadcom's U.S. Patent No. 8,365,183, ruling that it is directed to nothing more than the abstract idea of allocating tasks across a system of servers, rendering it ineligible for patenting under the Supreme Court's 2014 decision in Alice Corp. Pty. v. CLS Bank...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS