Frontier Inks Deal With Flight Attendants In Pregnancy Dispute

By Hailey Konnath (April 13, 2022, 10:21 PM EDT) -- Frontier Airlines has agreed to tweak its policies to better serve pregnant and nursing flight attendants as part of a settlement resolving a suit alleging that the airline discriminated against those workers by forcing them to take unpaid leave, the American Civil Liberties Union announced Wednesday. The lawsuit had claimed Frontier forced pregnant workers to take unpaid leave. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File) The deal puts to rest one of two suits lodged against Frontier in December 2019. In the other suit, pregnant and nursing pilots brought similar claims against the airline. The pilots' suit is still pending, according to a stipulation...

