Consumer Protection Takeaways From ABA Antitrust Meeting

By Eric Weiss, Mallory Webster and Henry Hauser (April 14, 2022, 3:03 PM EDT) -- Consumer protection issues generated a lively discussion at the American Bar Association's 70th Antitrust Law Spring Meeting, held April 5-8 in Washington, D.C., as thousands of practitioners, enforcers, academics and jurists from around the world interacted in person for the first time since 2019. This article addresses the most significant consumer protection topics discussed at the meeting. These include developments in Federal Trade Commission enforcement, efforts by state attorneys general to educate consumers and companies and to hold bad actors accountable, as well as important litigation trends. Consumer Protection Year in Review Claim substantiation, price gouging, consumer mediation, product endorsements, customer reviews,...

