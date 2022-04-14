NY Tribe To Open Empire State's First Adult-Use Pot Shops

By Katryna Perera (April 14, 2022, 5:31 PM EDT) -- The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe will launch the first regulated adult-use cannabis stores in New York state, a little over a year after adult-use marijuana was legalized in the Empire State. According to a press release from the tribe, three licensed stores on tribal land near the Canadian border will begin selling cannabis products on Friday. The release, issued Monday, states that the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe was the first in the state — and the country — to establish a regulated, tribally licensed, legal framework for adult-use cannabis sales. No other retail cannabis stores have been authorized yet by the state...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS