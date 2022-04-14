Calif. Plans For Only Clean Vehicles Sold By 2035

By Lauren Berg (April 13, 2022, 11:27 PM EDT) -- California on Tuesday released a plan to accelerate the sale of electric and zero-emissions vehicles as it aims to do away with new gasoline-powered vehicles by 2035 in order to improve the state's air quality and combat climate change. California's Air Resources Board wants 35% of new cars sold in the state to be zero-emission by 2026 and to steadily increase that percentage until 100% of new cars sold are powered by electricity and no longer give off greenhouse gas emissions that are powering the climate crisis, according to the proposed standards. To put its plan into perspective, the board said...

