Elon Musk Launches $43B Takeover Bid For Twitter

By Benjamin Horney (April 14, 2022, 10:01 AM EDT) -- Elon Musk, advised by McDermott Will & Emery LLP, has made a takeover bid for Twitter Inc. that values the social media company at more than $43 billion, and the company's board of directors said Thursday it will "carefully" consider Musk's offer. Elon Musk, shown here in July 2021, has made a takeover bid for Twitter valuing the social media company at over $43 billion. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) Under the proposal, Twitter shareholders would receive $54.20 per share, or a premium of 38% over the closing price of its stock on April 1, which is the day before Musk's 9.1% stake...

