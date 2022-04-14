DOL Defends H-2A Enforcement In Farm's Fine Dispute

By Grace Dixon (April 14, 2022, 3:22 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Labor urged a New Jersey federal judge to toss a farm's challenge of a $556,000 fine it's facing for violating H-2A visa program laws, defending the constitutionality of an interagency administrative enforcement process. The request would leave in place a fine inked by a DOL administrative law judge and affirmed by an internal review board after the agency concluded Sun Valley Orchards LLC subjected workers employed under the temporary agricultural worker program to "deplorable" conditions. The New Jersey farm had argued in a September complaint that the DOL "appointed itself prosecutor, judge and jury" when passing down...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS