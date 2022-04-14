DC Court Denies Russia's Bid To Pause $50B Yukos Case

By Caroline Simson (April 14, 2022, 6:47 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge refused on Wednesday to keep litigation to enforce $50 billion in arbitral awards issued against Russia in 2014 on hold for an appeal in the Netherlands, citing the already protracted nature of the litigation and sanctions imposed against the Kremlin. Chief U.S. District Judge Beryl A. Howell concluded that the "substantial" delay in the litigation, coupled with concerns that sanctions against Russia have increasingly compromised the ability of the former shareholders of Yukos Oil Co. to target Russian assets in the U.S., meant that the litigation "must proceed." The former shareholders won the three arbitral awards totaling...

