Vitamin Co. Seeks Default Judgment In Kratom Copyright Spat

By Katryna Perera (April 14, 2022, 8:25 PM EDT) -- A Florida vitamin company asked a Georgia federal judge Thursday to enter a default judgment against a Canadian cannabis entrepreneur who the company says failed to answer the allegations against him in a $4.2 million trademark infringement case over products derived from the herbal extract kratom. Third-party plaintiff Natural Vitamins Laboratory Corp. filed its motion for default judgment against third-party defendant Steven Curtis Holfeld in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia. Natural Vitamins says the court should reject Holfeld's motion to set aside the default judgment against him because he failed to answer Natural Vitamins' complaint within the required...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS