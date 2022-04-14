NJ High Court Suspends Atty 1.5 Years For Ignoring Clients

By Nick Muscavage (April 14, 2022, 4:45 PM EDT) -- A Pitman, New Jersey-based attorney was recently barred from practicing law in the state for a period of one and a half years for taking thousands of dollars in retainer fees from clients and then ignoring them, the state's Supreme Court ordered in two simultaneous orders. Additionally, ethics officials in the state found that attorney Christopher Michael Manganello pressured a client who claimed she couldn't afford a $1,500 motion fee by suggesting she ask her father for the money, "even going as far as asking whether her father loved her," according to disciplinary documents. His six-month suspension will go into effect on...

