GOP Sen. Wants FCC Action On Broadband Utility Pole Costs

By Christopher Cole (April 14, 2022, 4:23 PM EDT) -- A Senate Republican on the panel that oversees the Federal Communications Commission has turned up pressure on the FCC to clear hurdles to broadband build-out, especially as disputes persist over the costs of upgrading utility poles. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., said Wednesday the FCC should clarify how to allocate the cost of pole upgrades to attach equipment for new broadband service, calling it a top issue that she hears about at regional meetings. Capito credited the commission with recently opening an inquiry into resolving such disputes, but she urged swift action. Pole attachment costs are a growing concern as Congress...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS