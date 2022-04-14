5 Charged In NJ Over $1M Aircraft Equipment Scheme

By Jeannie O'Sullivan (April 14, 2022, 3:33 PM EDT) -- Five New Jersey residents are facing charges in connection with a $1 million internet fraud scheme that duped businesses into purchasing aircraft equipment they never received, acting Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin said Thursday. The individuals are accused of pretending to sell items such as airline ground support equipment and hydraulic jacks between February 2017 and late March, yet never delivering the items to the buyers, according to Platkin. Once the payments were received, the defendants removed them via cash withdrawal or transferred them to a co-conspirator's account, Platkin said. An investigation was launched by the Financial and Cyber Crimes Bureau...

