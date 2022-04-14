Prior Atty-Client Relationship Dooms $7M Arbitration Award

By Michelle Casady (April 14, 2022, 4:25 PM EDT) -- An arbitrator's failure to disclose he had a prior attorney-client relationship with an attorney to whom he awarded $7 million in a contingency fee dispute means the award must be vacated, a Texas appellate court held Thursday. A three-justice panel of the Fourteenth Court of Appeals in Houston sided with Abdolrahim Sharifan in the dispute with his former attorney, Lloyd Kelley, which stems from a $21 million judgment Kelley secured on Sharifan's behalf in a business conflict. The panel determined that arbitrator David West's failure to disclose his prior relationship with Kelley during the October 2019 arbitration constitutes evident partiality and...

