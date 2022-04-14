Top Court Will Hear Arbitration Bid In $2B Mozambique Case

By Richard Crump (April 14, 2022, 7:29 PM BST) -- Britain's top court has allowed the Republic of Mozambique to challenge an appellate decision ordering its lawsuit over a $2 billion corruption scandal into arbitration in Switzerland, lawyers for the African country said Thursday. The U.K.'s top court has said that Mozambique can seek to overturn a Court of Appeal ruling that its claims against an Abu Dhabi-based shipbuilder of bribing government officials to secure maritime contracts are bound by arbitration agreements. (iStockphoto.com/rarrarorro) The U.K. Supreme Court said in an April 4 order that Mozambique can seek to overturn a Court of Appeal ruling that its claims against an Abu Dhabi-based shipbuilder, of...

