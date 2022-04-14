3 Lingering Questions About Musk's Twitter Takeover Bid

By Tom Zanki (April 14, 2022, 10:18 PM EDT) -- Tesla CEO Elon Musk's proposal to take Twitter private for $43 billion, in the mercurial entrepreneur's boldest move yet to shake up the social media giant, raises big legal and practical questions for both regulators and corporate directors, experts told Law360. Musk's Thursday proposal — a "nonbinding" bid that would offer Twitter stockholders $54.20 per share, representing a 38% premium over where shares traded before the Tesla Inc. CEO revealed that he had acquired a sizable stake in the company — left several legal observers wondering about the feasibility of the takeover attempt and whether the move is even genuine. In any...

