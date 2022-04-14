AlixPartners' Ex-Italian Manager Owes $7 Over Breach

By Lauren Berg (April 14, 2022, 10:55 PM EDT) -- A managing director fired from AlixPartners LLP's Milan office must pay his former employer a nominal $7 for breaching confidentiality obligations in his pursuit of a wrongful termination lawsuit in Italy, but he did not misappropriate the consulting firm's trade secrets, a Delaware chancellor ruled Thursday. Chancellor Kathaleen S. McCormick in an opinion following a four-day trial last summer found that former managing director Giacomo Mori breached a confidentiality provision in a partnership agreement in his quest to preserve documents in pursuit of wrongful termination claims in his home country by capturing unrelated data. Mori, who copied documents from his work...

