Trump Spokesman Denied Notice Of Financial Doc Production

By Khorri Atkinson (April 14, 2022, 8:16 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge on Thursday ruled that a spokesman for former President Donald Trump cannot compel JPMorgan Chase Bank NA to give at least 10 days' advance notice before producing any additional private financial records to the House select committee investigating last year's deadly U.S. Capitol attack. The ruling by U.S. Judge James E. Boasberg marked another blow for Taylor Budowich, who in January failed to force the committee to return his private financial records investigators obtained from JPMorgan in December. The panel's November subpoena asked for financial documents to verify information Budowich provided under oath last year as investigators ramp up...

