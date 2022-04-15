Ocean Shipping Policy Developments To Watch

By Linda Chiem (April 15, 2022, 5:15 PM EDT) -- The ocean shipping industry is finding little relief in the post-pandemic economy as policymakers float new trade, competition and supply-chain measures intended to help importers, exporters, freight carriers, and port operators in a world wracked by surging inflation, fuel prices and a war in Europe. The Biden administration in recent months has made competition-enhancing moves to help alleviate a supply-chain crunch in the face of heavy consolidation in the market, while Congress is working on rewriting decades-old laws in response to purportedly unscrupulous business practices in the ocean carrier shipping industry. At the same time, efforts to address climate change and environmental...

