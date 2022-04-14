Ill. Nursing Home Will Settle COVID-19 Death Suit

By Y. Peter Kang (April 14, 2022, 7:15 PM EDT) -- An Illinois nursing home accused of causing a COVID-19 outbreak that resulted in the deaths of several residents has agreed to settle one of two consolidated cases for an undisclosed amount, according to court papers. An attorney for SSC Westchester Operating Co. LLC, the owner of Westchester Health and Rehabilitation Center, notified an Illinois federal court on Tuesday that it has reached a settlement in principle with the family of Rita Saunders. The suit filed by Saunders' sister, Eileen Walsh, alleges that the nursing home knowingly exposed residents to positive or symptomatic medical staff, which led to 44 confirmed cases of...

