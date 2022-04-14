NYC Rent Board Report Finds Operating Costs Up

By Emma Whitford (April 14, 2022, 6:01 PM EDT) -- The cost of operating New York City buildings with rent-stabilized units grew 4.2% between April 2021 and March even as property tax collections fell, according to a new report by the Rent Guidelines Board that will factor into a debate over appropriate rents for nearly 1 million apartments. The nine-member board met Thursday to discuss the new price index of operating costs, or PIOC, report — one of several produced by the board's administrative staff that, along with public testimony, is considered ahead of an annual June vote setting maximum one- and two-year rent increases for the city's rent-stabilized housing stock....

