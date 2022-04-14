Fraudster Avoids More Time For Dark Web Insider Trading

By Stewart Bishop (April 14, 2022, 7:16 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Thursday spared an admitted securities fraudster further prison time for running an online racket on the dark web that trafficked in confidential information about public companies. Apostolos Trovias, of Athens, Greece, was first accused last year of buying and selling confidential information about publicly traded companies via dark web sites and encrypted messaging services. That information included misappropriated stock tips based on confidential customer trading information, pre-release earnings reports and deal information from publicly traded companies, according to the government. During a hearing Thursday morning before U.S. District Judge Loretta Preska in Manhattan, Trovias pled...

