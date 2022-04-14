18 Additional States Join Suit To Keep Pandemic Border Block

By Mike LaSusa (April 14, 2022, 4:32 PM EDT) -- Eighteen additional states on Thursday signed on to a lawsuit started by Arizona, Louisiana and Missouri to challenge the Biden administration's decision to wind down a pandemic-related order known as Title 42 that allows the quick expulsion of migrants arriving at U.S. land borders. Florida, Georgia and more than a dozen other states — all but one served by Republican governors — joined the suit, arguing that President Joe Biden's plan to lift the public health order by May 23 would contribute to security problems along the southern U.S. border. "Ending Title 42 would be a disaster and further the chaos at the...

