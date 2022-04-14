Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

9th Circ. Says Atty Fees May Count For Jurisdiction

By Emily Field (April 14, 2022, 6:42 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit held on Thursday that attorney fees can apply to the $50,000 amount at stake required for a federal court to have jurisdiction over Magnuson-Moss Warranty Act claims, but not in a proposed class action over defective air conditioners.

A three-judge panel addressed for the first time whether attorney fees count toward the Magnuson-Moss Warranty Act's $50,000 amount-in-controversy requirement in a proposed class action brought by Nicholas Shoner over defective air conditioners. While the Seventh Circuit has concluded that attorney fees count toward that requirement, four other circuits have held that such fees are costs under the meaning of the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!