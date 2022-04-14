9th Circ. Says Atty Fees May Count For Jurisdiction

By Emily Field (April 14, 2022, 6:42 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit held on Thursday that attorney fees can apply to the $50,000 amount at stake required for a federal court to have jurisdiction over Magnuson-Moss Warranty Act claims, but not in a proposed class action over defective air conditioners. A three-judge panel addressed for the first time whether attorney fees count toward the Magnuson-Moss Warranty Act's $50,000 amount-in-controversy requirement in a proposed class action brought by Nicholas Shoner over defective air conditioners. While the Seventh Circuit has concluded that attorney fees count toward that requirement, four other circuits have held that such fees are costs under the meaning of the...

