Bitcoin Mining Biz Hit With Securities Suit Over Supply Issues

By McCord Pagan (April 14, 2022, 7:23 PM EDT) -- Alternative energy bitcoin miner Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. was hit Thursday with a securities class action lawsuit in Manhattan federal court after the company disclosed losses due to failure of its supplier of cryptocurrency mining equipment to deliver products on time. Mark Winter sued Stronghold, along with three of its executives and the underwriters for its October initial public offering, alleging that they failed to properly disclose for the offering that supplier and non-party MinerVa Semiconductor Corp. was likely to miss delivery deadlines, which in turn would hurt the business. On March 29, Stronghold reported a net loss of 52 cents per...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS