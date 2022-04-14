10 Indicted In Alleged $100M 'Pump-And-Dump' Stock Scheme

By Gina Kim (April 14, 2022, 9:24 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice on Thursday unsealed three indictments in New York federal court against 10 individuals across the globe for allegedly running a yearslong "pump-and-dump" stock scheme that prosecutors say netted more than $100 million in illegal proceeds. The 10 defendants indicted are residents of Canada, the United Kingdom, Bulgaria, Spain, Monaco, Turkey and the Bahamas, the DOJ said. The defendants and alleged co-conspirators would secretly amass control of certain companies' stock trading on the over-the-counter market in the U.S., then artificially inflate share price and trading volume through manipulation, coordinated trading and false stock promotional campaigns, according to...

