Construction Cos. Settle Pa. Steel Collapse Suit For $12M

By P.J. D'Annunzio (April 14, 2022, 5:45 PM EDT) -- Two construction contractors have reached a $12 million settlement with a worker injured after a steel trellis collapsed onto him during a project at Ursinus College in Pennsylvania, according to the plaintiff's attorneys. Impact Steel Erectors and Chowns Fabrication & Rigging have agreed to pay $6 million each to Charles "Chuck" Rodgers, according to attorneys from Saltz Mongeluzzi & Bendesky. In 2017, Rodgers was crushed by a steel trellis propped up by unwelded supports, which came crashing down when another worker struck a support with a sledgehammer. "The result was driven by the strategy we employed to settle out with the...

