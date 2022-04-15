Qatar Can't Sue Saudi Bank In NY For Alleged World Cup Ploy

By Max Jaeger (April 15, 2022, 6:20 PM EDT) -- A New York judge has tossed the nation of Qatar's lawsuit alleging that a Saudi bank schemed to devalue its currency and undermine its ability to host the 2022 FIFA World Cup, finding that the Empire State has no jurisdiction over the dispute between a foreign nation and a foreign bank. New York Supreme Court Justice Melissa Crane on Thursday rejected Qatar's argument that Samba Financial Group SJSC's use of Bloomberg and Reuters' New York-based financial exchange servers triggered the state's long-arm statute. "The purpose of the alleged fraudulent scheme was to devalue Qatari currency, an injury that necessarily would have...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS