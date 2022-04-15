School Bus Co. Denied Dismissal Of Family's Bus Injury Suit

By P.J. D'Annunzio (April 15, 2022, 3:55 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge rejected a school bus company's request to dismiss a family's personal injury lawsuit over a bus incident in which an abrupt stop left a kindergartner with head injuries and vision loss. Chief U.S. Magistrate Judge Cynthia Reed Eddy on Thursday denied First Student Inc.'s motion to dismiss George and Anna Hare's claims of negligent supervision and training of the driver operating the bus in which their child, identified as K.H., sustained a head laceration, concussion, brain injury and loss of vision. The parents are also seeking punitive damages. Judge Eddy said the parents' case, which claims that...

