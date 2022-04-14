9th Circ. Says Ariz. Must Produce Atty Docs In Trans Bias Suit

By Kellie Mejdrich (April 14, 2022, 5:59 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit said Thursday that Arizona must fork over attorney-client discussions detailing the decision-making process behind the state health plan's refusal to cover gender-affirming surgery, backing a lower court's finding that the state's argument that the communications were privileged didn't hold up. The Ninth Circuit backed a lower court's decision to allow access to attorney-client communications related to the Arizona state health plan's refusal to cover gender-affirming surgeries, which is being challenged under Title VII and the 14th Amendment. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) A unanimous three-judge panel said the state hadn't met the high threshold needed to warrant overturning a...

