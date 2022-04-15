Huttig Investor Says Bids Stifled In $350M Woodgrain Merger

By Leslie A. Pappas (April 15, 2022, 2:05 PM EDT) -- A Huttig Building Products Inc. shareholder has sued the company and several of its board members in Delaware's Chancery Court over the company's proposed $350 million sale to Woodgrain Inc., alleging that the price is too low and that pre-auction agreements are preventing would-be buyers from making better offers. In a derivative class action filed on Thursday, shareholder Don Reith claimed that the board breached its fiduciary duties to Huttig stockholders by executing confidentiality agreements with prospective bidders that include "don't ask, don't waive," or DADW, standstill provisions and then failing to waive the standstills after entering into the merger agreement....

