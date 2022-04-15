Canadian Milk Supply Co. Can't Avoid Trade Secrets Suit

By Britain Eakin (April 15, 2022, 5:09 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has denied a bid to toss a lawsuit from Dairy LLC alleging that Canada-based Milk Moovement pilfered a trade secret on Dairy's software that allows users to navigate complex U.S. dairy regulations. U.S. District Judge William B. Shubb denied Milk Moovement's motion to dismiss the suit on Wednesday, rejecting its argument that Dairy's December 2021 complaint failed to identify the trade secrets with adequate particularity, and failed to show it took reasonable steps to protect secrecy. The judge also rejected Milk Moovement's argument that Dairy failed to establish misappropriation. The decision comes just a couple of months...

