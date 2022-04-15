Investor Sues To Delay Insurance Underwriter's $41.4M Merger

By Leslie A. Pappas (April 15, 2022, 5:28 PM EDT) -- Insurance underwriter National Security Group Inc. has failed to disclose material information about its proposed $41.4 million merger with a company backed by entrepreneur and Sacramento Kings owner Vivek Ranadivé, a new Delaware Chancery Court lawsuit has alleged, seeking to postpone a vote on the deal. Shareholder Edward Cohen filed a derivative class action Thursday, seeking to postpone a vote on the deal. He said the company's board had breached its fiduciary duties by not including, in a proxy statement to shareholders, the projections and operating data that financial adviser Piper Sandler & Co. used to evaluate the merger. "The undisclosed...

