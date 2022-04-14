Ga. Judge Denies Stacey Abrams' Campaign Fundraising Bid

By Rosie Manins (April 14, 2022, 7:06 PM EDT) -- Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams can't get immunity from state enforcement actions in her attempt to utilize a campaign fundraising opportunity newly available to the incumbent governor, an Atlanta federal judge ruled Thursday. U.S. District Judge Mark H. Cohen denied an injunction request by Abrams and her campaign committees to block state officials from taking action against them if they were to operate, under a new state law, a leadership committee that isn't subject to contribution limits. The "LC Statute," implemented in July, allows Gov. Brian Kemp to chair such a leadership committee and circumvent the state's limits on campaign donations...

