What FERC Flip-Flop Says About Politics And Energy Projects

By Martha Kammoun and Rachael Marsh (April 19, 2022, 5:07 PM EDT) -- On March 24, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission made an unexpected and bipartisan about-face on its freshly updated policies for considering the environmental impacts of natural gas infrastructure projects, like pipelines and liquefied natural gas, or LNG, export facilities.[1] Just a month after issuing the new policies — which were issued on partisan lines, and which warned that natural gas infrastructure projects may be scuttled based on their downstream greenhouse gas emissions — FERC placed the policies on hold, labeling them as "drafts" and welcoming stakeholder comments.[2] FERC also broke a logjam to issue new natural gas infrastructure project approvals on...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS