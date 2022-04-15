Revisiting Calif. 'Right To Recall' As In-Person Work Resumes

By Lauren Gafa and Amber Healy (April 15, 2022, 12:14 PM EDT) -- In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, California passed the so-called right-to-recall law, which requires employers in the building services and hospitality industries to offer laid-off employees an opportunity to be rehired before hiring a new employee to fill the position.[1] The right-to-recall law is codified in Labor Code Section 2810.8 and has been in effect since April 2021. Now that most businesses and companies are ramping back up and returning to work, employers covered by the law must ensure compliance or face steep penalties. Who's Covered The right-to-recall law does not apply to every employer in California. Rather, the law is...

