Steel Co.'s Silence Bars It From Defending Levies At CIT

By Grace Dixon (April 15, 2022, 3:52 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Court of International Trade barred a steel plate producer from weighing in on a Korean manufacturer's challenge to countervailing duties inked by the U.S. Department of Commerce, after finding the domestic producer didn't actively participate in the underlying probe. SSAB Enterprises LLC had sought to intervene in Dongkuk Steel Mill Co. Ltd.'s challenge to 0.56% countervailing duties on certain cut-to-length carbon-quality steel plates the company imported in 2019. After having requested the original investigation, SSAB sought to defend the slate of levies at the CIT. But Judge M. Miller Baker denied the North American producer's request on Thursday, finding...

